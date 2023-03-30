Fresh calls have been made to retain the whole of a former Newmarket middle school site so it can be turned into a sports hub which could serve the town for generations.

Representatives of town sports clubs and organisations packed the council chamber at the town’s memorial hall on Monday to hear resident Mark Hatley call on councillors for their support to make the Suffolk County Council-owned St Felix site available.

The Ipswich-based authority is currently working on proposals to build 50 houses fronting Fordham Road, leaving the remainder of the site and the neighbouring George Lambton playing field, which is currently leased to the district council by the Lambton family, available for sport and recreation. But Mr Hatley said the playing field was not suitable for formal sport because the quality of the pitches was poor and it could not be fenced off.

An aerial view of the former St Felix Middle School site in Newmarket’s Fordham Road

Town councillors have already voiced their objections to the housing plan and on Monday Cllr Michael Jefferys welcomed the sports clubs’ calls.

“I think it is really important we stick to our guns,” said Cllr Jefferys.

“We don’t want housing there. We could not ask for or seek a better place for a sports hub.

“At the moment the town is badly served and we want to keep our elite sports people in our town.”

Sara Beckett, who helped prepare Newmarket’s Neighbourhood Plan, said its preferred option was to retain the St Felix site and develop housing on the former Scaltback Middle School site in Elizabeth Avenue, which, like St Felix, has been empty for more than a decade.

Cllr John Harvey said: “As Suffolk County Council owns both sites, surely there is a deal to be done.”

Mr Hatley, whose Newmarket-based company, PCH Associates, has been involved with sporting projects including at Newmarket Football Club and Bottisham Village College, said it was important to bring the town’s sporting interests together because if they remained fragmented no one would be able to access the grant funding that could be available to help them develop.

He said the town was not only short of public recreational space but also facilities such as artificial pitches and changing facilities.