Matthew Lohn has been announced as the new chairman of Newmarket Racecourses, which has recently been voted as one of the top 10 racecourses in the UK.

Following the 2023 season, the Rowley Mile has ranked in the top 10 racecourses in the UK for customer experience in the 2023 Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme (QARS). The scheme is an audit of all racecourses undertaken on behalf of the RCA by LiveTourism to provide an objective view of the race day experience from the customers’ perspective.

The historic course follows in the footsteps of its neighbour the July Course, which was listed in the top 10 in 2022, with the audit taking place at alternative courses each year.

Matthew Lohn, new chairman of Newmarket Racecourses

Mr Lohn has served on the committee of Newmarket Racecourse since 2019, and succeeds William Wyatt, who has been chairman since 2017.

A qualified doctor and solicitor, he is a partner in Fieldfisher’s public and regulatory law group where he has worked for nearly 30 years and was the firm’s senior partner until 2019. He has wide experience in sports law and has acted as a chairman for the disciplinary panels of the British Horseracing Authority and Rugby Football Union as well as the National Anti-Doping Panel.

“It is an honour to be appointed chairman of Newmarket Racecourses,” he said. “Newmarket is obviously at the very centre of the sport with its rich history and tradition. I would like to pay tribute to William Wyatt for his outstanding chairmanship since 2017. His guidance and leadership through the Covid-19 pandemic was outstanding and I am very grateful to be taking over with both the Rowley Mile and the July Course continuing to thrive.”

Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse was recently named one of the UK's top 10 racing venues

Outgoing chairman Mr Wyatt said: “It has been a great privilege to be chairman of Newmarket Racecourses and to be so closely involved with top-quality flat racing. I would like to thank all of the team who work so hard to deliver Newmarket’s racing festivals as well as music and other corporate events.

“Matthew’s depth of experience in racing and other sporting jurisdictions will serve the racecourses well and I would like to wish both him and the team all the best for the future.”