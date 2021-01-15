More vaccination centres have opened in Suffolk today as the government ramps up its coronavirus jab drive.

Hubs in Mildenhall and Haverhill were just two of the centres which started dishing out the potentially life saving vaccine as the country rushes to protect the most vulnerable against Covid-19.

Doctors are optimistic they can meet the target set by the government - to offer a jab against the most vulnerable by February 15 - but only if vaccines keep being delivered as planned.

Peggy Stevens, 88, at the Mildenhall vaccination centre today.

At Mildenhall's Jubilee Centre they were giving out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a first for the Forest Heath area.

Today they were inoculating people registered at Mildenhall practices, with patients from Newmarket's Rookery Medical Centre and Oakfield Surgery tomorrow, and then Orchard House, Red Lodge and Brandon on Sunday.

Dr Godfery Reynolds, senior partner at Mildenhall's Market Cross Surgery, said from a tray of vaccines they can get about 1,170 doses.

Beryl Martin, 85, getting her coronavirus jab at the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall

But because of complex sub-zerodistribution and storage of the ground breaking vaccine, when doses arrive at the centre it is a trace against time with between three and five days to distribute them before they are spoiled.

“We have been planning this for six weeks to get the centre set up,” said Dr Reynolds.

Patients, who have all been telephoned by their doctor, spend about 20 minutes in the centre with the majority of the time spent being observed for 15 minutes after the jab has been given.

Jean Wingfield was one of the first in line to have her first dose of the vaccine this morning. Picture by Sam Walker

“It’s going to run like this six days a week. It will be staffed by the different surgeries around the area,” he said.

“We know our patients better than anyone, we have their medical histories and they know us.

“This is at the same time the surgeries are doing their normal work. We still have to do everything else,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s got to be done.”

Eighty-five-year-old Beryl Martin of Mildenhall’s Queen’s Drive was one of the first to get the jab with husband of 61-years Terrance, aged 89.

Matt Hancock, health secretary and MP for West Suffolk. Picture by Mark Westley

She said their three sons had said the couple should go and get the jab. “I think then they can they will have it,” she said. “They encouraged me to come along."

And Peggy Stevens, 88, was there getting her jab too. “I’m looking forward to getting out again. I hope soon we will get back to some sense of normality,” she said. Peggy, of Folly Road in Mildenhall, who was also there with husband Arthur who also had his jab.

In Haverhill the opening of the vaccination hub at the EpiCentre was described as a 'relief'.

Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen, outside the town hall.

Dr Zoe Needham, who was working at the centre, said: "The virus rates are frighteningly high at the moment but at least now we have something in our armoury to do something about them.”

At the hub Jean Wingfield, of Hempstead Road in Haverhill, said she was looking froward to seeing her children and grandchildren again when she can.

"On your own it's really lonely. I speak to them on the phone but it's not the same," said the 81 year old.

Some 285 jabs will be dished out from the EpiCentre every day, and it will be running seven days a week to make sure it can vaccinate as many people as possible.

Matt Hancock, health secretary and West Suffolk MP, said it was ‘wonderful news’ new centres were opening.

“I know the local NHS has worked very hard to get these sites up and running, and more are coming too. Rolling out a mass vaccination programme has required a tremendous effort from our wonderful doctors and nurses and other NHS staff, the local authority and the fantastic volunteers who have stepped forward to help and I am incredibly grateful to all these groups,” he said.

“We have vaccinated over 3 million people, but this is just the beginning- in time we will see more vaccination sites coming on board all over the country.”

And he urged everyone to take up an appointment when offered.

“When the letter or phone call comes from the GP or the NHS, we need everyone to take up their chance to be vaccinated so we can move past this terrible disease,” he said. “And until that time, we need for everyone to stay at home and follow the guidelines to protect yourself, your community and our NHS.”

And the mayor of Sudbury, Jack Owen, was in the queue for his jab today and urged others to 'grab the opportunity with both hands'.

“Sudbury is amongst the worst-affected areas for new cases in the whole of Suffolk,” he said. “That’s very worrying for me personally. The good news is there’s a level of optimism relating to the virus, now that the vaccine is being rolled out," he said.

“If you get the opportunity, grab it with both hands. It’s better that all of the community gets their first jab as soon as they can, so that everybody is at least partially inoculated against the virus.”

Other centres in Suffolk are opening this week, including at Woodbridge Community Hall, Trinity Park Conference Centre in Ipswich, and Debenham Leisure Centre.

In the East of England, rates of vaccinations are lagging behind everywhere else in the country. Only 27.9 per cent of over 80s have been given just one dose in this part of the country, compared to an England-wide average of 34.6 per cent and the North East and Yorkshire, which is the best on 43.8 per cent.

