A former Newmarket town councillor who has failed to turn up twice to answer charges of driving while disqualified has been given yet another court date.

A warrant which could have seen Monza Ali taken straight into custody, which was issued by magistrates on Tuesday, was withdrawn two days later at the request of Suffolk Police when the court gave a new date of December 14 at 1pm.

The 40 year old, of Park Lane, is accused of driving his Mercedes bearing a private numberplate in Cardigan Street while disqualified, with another charge of driving without insurance.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court, Ipswich. Picture by Mark Westley.

He has been expected to contest both charges and is now on unconditional bail.

Last week was the second hearing Ali has missed, with judges at the Ipswich-based court adjourning a previous hearing last month.

