Newmarket High Street estate agent Hockeys has welcomed a new member to its growing team in the town.

Matt Sore, who has nearly a decade of experience in the property sector, has joined the company, further boosting the agency’s expertise and commitment to delivering outstanding customer service to the local area.

‘I have always admired the way Hockeys has successfully built an excellent reputation around the town of Newmarket, and I am excited to be a part of a team that truly values its customers and their journeys,” said Matt whose background in the property market spans eight years, during which time he developed a strong reputation for his in-depth knowledge and customer-focused approach.

Matt Sore, right, with Daniel Sumner

Most recently, he has been managing The Pantry, one of Newmarket’s most popular restaurants where his connection to the local community has continued to thrive.

But he said he was now eager to return to his roots in the estate agency business and he hoped to bring with him a wealth of local insight and a fresh perspective on serving the property needs of Newmarket residents.

And having lived in Newmarket all his life, Matt is part of the local community, with a large network of connections and a thorough understanding of the area’s property market.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for the trust and support they have shown us over the years,” said associate partner Daniel Sumner.

“By welcoming Matt into our work family, we are further ensuring that our customers receive the best possible advice and service as we continue to grow and thrive.

“At the risk of sounding a little cheesy, we love what we do and are proud of how the business is expanding. As Hockeys Estate Agent continues its journey, the company remains committed to enhancing its offerings and providing unmatched expertise to Newmarket and the surrounding areas.”

And he added: “Having a prime location in Newmarket High Street, we are right in the middle of the local community and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the growth of the team.”