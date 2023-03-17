Newmarket superstar Dubawi and dual Arc herione Enable welcome new foal
Published: 05:00, 17 March 2023
Dual Arc heroine Enable welcomed her second foal on Saturday, a daughter by Newmarket superstar sire Dubawi.
The filly arrived at 6.50am and owner and breeder Juddmonte said: “She is a quality filly in the mould of her dam, bright and alert, she was quickly to her feet, nursing within a couple of hours.”
Enable’s first foal, a colt by Juddmonte’s stallion Kingman, is now a yearling and currently based at the organisation’s New Abbey Stud in Ireland.
With the highest Timeform rating of any British-trained filly in over 30 years, Enable was the first home-trained mare to win more than £10 million in prize money.
She will return to Dubawi this breeding season.