Dual Arc heroine Enable welcomed her second foal on Saturday, a daughter by Newmarket superstar sire Dubawi.

The filly arrived at 6.50am and owner and breeder Juddmonte said: “She is a quality filly in the mould of her dam, bright and alert, she was quickly to her feet, nursing within a couple of hours.”

Enable’s first foal, a colt by Juddmonte’s stallion Kingman, is now a yearling and currently based at the organisation’s New Abbey Stud in Ireland.

Dual Arc heroine Enable with her second foal, born on Saturday

With the highest Timeform rating of any British-trained filly in over 30 years, Enable was the first home-trained mare to win more than £10 million in prize money.

She will return to Dubawi this breeding season.