Application submitted to West Suffolk Council for new hair salon in Newmarket with alcohol licence

By Joao Santos, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 13:55, 12 May 2025

Plans have been submitted for a new hair salon in a town which could serve alcohol.

Hair Artistry (Newmarket) Limited has submitted a bid to West Suffolk Council to open a new salon with a small beauty room in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, Monday to Sunday, between 9am and 9pm.

The licence application was submitted alongside a bid to allow the supply of alcohol with haircuts and other services within the premises between 9am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am and 5pm on Sundays.

A new licence application has been submitted to West Suffolk Council for Fred Archer Way, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps
The application states the quantities of alcohol per customer will be minimal, with a two-drink limit policy to be in place alongside CCTV cameras.

The application is now out for consultation on the council's website, with representations accepted until June 9.

