Application submitted to West Suffolk Council for new hair salon in Newmarket with alcohol licence
Plans have been submitted for a new hair salon in a town which could serve alcohol.
Hair Artistry (Newmarket) Limited has submitted a bid to West Suffolk Council to open a new salon with a small beauty room in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, Monday to Sunday, between 9am and 9pm.
The licence application was submitted alongside a bid to allow the supply of alcohol with haircuts and other services within the premises between 9am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am and 5pm on Sundays.
The application states the quantities of alcohol per customer will be minimal, with a two-drink limit policy to be in place alongside CCTV cameras.
The application is now out for consultation on the council's website, with representations accepted until June 9.