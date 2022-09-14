A business built around providing holiday cabins in areas of rural beauty is ready to launch with its first two cabins having been built beside The Star pub in Lidgate, near Newmarket.

The business, called Outdoor Inns, which hopes to eventually have cabins across the country, is being managed by Josh Brockley, who has organised a launch party for the local community in Lidgate for September 25.

“The business was set up last year, so we’re fairly new, and a lot of our early work went in to finding the right locations and researching those areas,” said Josh.

Josh Brockley at the cabins next to The Star pub in Lidgate. Picture: Mark Westley

“Rural tourism is central to our idea, and we chose to place our first two cabins beside The Star, because it’s a beautiful 17th century pub that is a focal point of the local community, so by bringing visitors to our cabins, we’ll bring some business to the pub too.

“We hope to expand to the point where we have 200 sites across the country, offering affordable short-stay accommodation at £30 per person, with a maximum of six people per cabin.

“As much as we are a business, we’re looking to integrate in to communities in a way that helps the local economy through boosting visitor numbers as well.”

“Our website details local shops and activities near each of our sites and our hope is that our guests will explore the local area and visit those small businesses.

“Pubs in particular, need some extra support having just come through a difficult time with Covid, so by boosting rural tourism, we can offer affordable ways for people to see areas of natural beauty across the country while helping pubs, shops and local communities along the way.”

Each cabin offers stays of between two and six nights and is built to be as eco-friendly as possible, with the company’s second cabin site due to be opened in Lincolnshire in the coming months.

To find out more about Outdoor Inns or to make a booking, visit www.outdoorinns.com