Construction of 50 new homes on the site of a former Newmarket middle school is progressing, with a show home expected to open in the new year.

Building work on the 50-home Astley Place development on land once occupied by St Felix Middle School, in Fordham Road, began in May and will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes built by Edmundham Developments, a Suffolk County Council joint housing venture with Lovell Partnerships.

Each home features a highly efficient air source heat pump system, photovoltaic panels and underfloor heating.

Matthew Goakes, Lovell's area director, Cllr Chris Chambers, a member of the Edmundham Developments board. Cllr Andy Drummond and Gareth Roberts Lovells operations and technical manager

The development is named after Sir John Astley, the 19th century Newmarket Turf reformer concerned with the welfare of stable lads who raised the funds for the original Astley Institute, in Lisburn Road, which opened in 1893 and was later rebuilt in Fred Archer Way as the New Astley Institute (now the Racing Centre).

It will also have roads named after the late Sir Henry Cecil, champion racehorse Frankel and Newmarket-trained wartime Derby winner Blue Peter, after who a Spitfire plane, paid for by the people of the town, was named.

On Wednesday, members of the county council’s housing board, together with Newmarket county councillor Andy Drummond, were given a tour of the site.

The former St Felix middle school site where 50 homes are under construction

“My visit to Astley Place showed a safe, well-managed site delivering homes of real quality—impressive brickwork, beautiful use of flint and thoughtful designs that will enhance the community,” said Cllr Drummond.

“Just as importantly, this development unlocks funding and the former school playing field behind it for a much-needed sports hub, including a hall large enough for at least three badminton courts.”

However, Newmarket district and county councillors have been warned the promised delivery of the £4 million sports facilities had hit problems because construction traffic would not be able to go through the new housing estate to the site.

Cllr Ian Shipp, the district council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “The issue of access for users and parking once the facility is built has also required some careful consideration to review all the potential options and establish what is likely to offer the best outcome and at what cost.”