The saga of Newmarket’s Queensbury Lodge, which has plagued the town for more than 30 years, has taken yet another turn.

And members of Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee said they hoped the latest developments could, at last, see a solution to the impasse between land owner Bill Gredley and the district planning authority.

Meeting on Monday, councillors discussed the latest version of an outline proposal put forward by Mr Gredley’s property company, Unex, and gave it their support. The plan would see land stretching from the former White Lion pub and the site of the town’s former swimming pool, to Rowley Drive, used to provide 123 homes, open space, a convenience store and commercial space in the former pub.

Queensbury Lodge.

Phase one of the development proposal would also include the start of restoration work on the listed Queensbury Lodge buildings and stables, and a horsewalk leading out on to the existing horsewalk on The Rows.

A block of flats, originally planned for a corner of the site close to the Black Bear Lane junction with Rowley Drive, has been relocated to front Rowley Drive with their previous location now an open space. The main access to the site will be from the High Street.

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said he was pleased with the changes which had been made to the application.

“This is a solution to the Queensbury Lodge saga and I think we should encourage it,” he said.

“We don’t want to be sitting here in another 10 years time trying to find a solution.”

But district councillor Andy Drummond sounded a note of caution.

“It is going to be an uphill struggle,” he said, “because the proposal is for 123 homes and the site allocation is only 73.”

And High Street resident Sheila Kavanagh has already voiced objections. “Repeated consultations over decades have concluded, with almost no variation, that the numerous proposed developments are completely unacceptable,” she said.

“Those plans which were acceptable seemed just to be a lure and have never actually been carried out. Local residents have been inconvenienced enough. You asked, we answered. It is almost a generations since this dialogue started . From any point of view, it is now clear that the question, however it is framed, has been answered. The answer is, once again, a resounding and unequivocal no.”