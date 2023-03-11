Staff and patients at Newmarket Community Hospital have been given a purpose-built garden planned to help them relax and unwind.

The area, in the heart of the hospital, will be known as the Jubilee Garden in memory of the platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne in 2022.

Newmarket Town and West Suffolk councillor James Lay was instrumental in planning, promoting and raising £35,000 in donations for the garden, which will be fully accessible to all hospital staff, patients and visitors, including those using wheelchairs.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, opens the garden with June Curtis. Picture: Mark Westley

The garden has been designed with several seating areas and aims to give staff a calm place to unwind, away from the wards and other departments.

The hard landscaping of wooden pergolas and benches will be softened by climbing plants and shrubs in a colour scheme of purple and silver to reflect the royal theme.

Cllr Lay said he attended the hospital in June last year and noticed the poor state of the courtyards.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden. Picture: Mark Westley

“I asked if anything could be done and was told there was no money to spare on gardens so I thought that if I could raise some money perhaps we could do something about it,” he said.

“I managed to raise £35,000, all from seven individual donors in the Newmarket area and we have produced somewhere where the staff can get away from all the pressure they are under. It’s a way of giving something back.

“I am delighted with it.”

The project was completed by the My Wish charity, which supports the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, and head of fund-raising Sue Smith said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with James and we would like to thank him and the wonderful donors who made it possible.”

The garden’s opening was performed by retired businesswoman June Curtis, who praised the care she received as a recent in-patient at Newmarket, and the trust’s chief executive Dr Ewen Cameron.