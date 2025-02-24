A London-based developer has been granted planning permission to build 51,000sqft of industrial, warehouse, research and development space in Newmarket which could create up to 100 jobs.

Called Nucleus, the £11.5million development on the 2.48-acre former GE Aviation Systems site in Exning Road, will be made up of 10 units ranging in size from 3,595sqft to 6,685sqft.

The new units will be available on both a leasehold and freehold basis with the chance for occupiers or investors to acquire multiple units.

Chancerygate will build Nucleus, a 51,000sqft industrial, warehouse and research and development complex in Newmarket's Exning Road

GE Aviation Systems closed its Newmarket works in 2017 resulting in the loss of about 60 jobs and work to clear the site of the seven buildings which made up the factory, originally opened as the Newmarket Transistor Development Company in the 1950s, began two years later.

All units at Nucleus will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, low air permeability design and solar cells on their roofs which will provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

Employers will also benefit from a wellness area located at the rear of the development providing a dedicated relaxation space to support employee wellbeing.

In addition, the units will have enhanced roof lighting to increase levels of natural daylight and will be constructed from high-performance building materials to reduce CO2 emissions. The scheme is targeting an EPC A and BREEAM Excellent rating as a minimum.

George Dickens, Chancerygate senior development director, said: “We have worked closely with West Suffolk Council and local stakeholders to secure this exciting planning consent. The scheme will provide Grade A accommodation supporting a range of industrial uses, including research and development.

“There is strong demand for high specification accommodation, and this planning permission means our Nucleus development will provide sustainable, high-quality buildings in close proximity to key infrastructure.

“The development will provide employment opportunities and a lasting economic asset for the region.“

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and investment asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

