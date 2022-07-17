An estate agent has been promoted to head of her company’s Newmarket office after 17 years working in the industry.

Lauren Blake has been appointed head of the Cheffins office’s residential sales and lettings departments after former office head Neil Harris retired last month after 33 years.

“I am pleased to be joining the already successful team in Newmarket and am ready to ensure that Cheffins continues to be one of the leading estate agencies in the local area,” she said.

Lauren Blake is now head of Cheffins' Newmarket office. (57822043)

“We will continue to provide an exceptional service for clients both in Newmarket town centre and the surrounding villages and I look forward to ensuring that the branch continues to thrive.

“Having lived in the Newmarket area for the past decade, I have seen the town go through some significant changes.

"It is consistently improving and seeing inward investment, and there are a number of new property developments which will offer some fantastic family homes in the area.

“It’s an exciting venture and I’m really looking forward to taking the reins.

"The town centre is seeing a strong rejuvenation plan, whilst the villages around the town continue to be some of the most sought-after in East Anglia.

"The Newmarket property market is seeing steady price growth throughout all sectors, with consistent demand from both Cambridge and London-based buyers.

“I’m looking forward to pushing the brand forward. Cheffins has been established since 1825 and we don’t just deal with the upper end of estate agency, we deal with everything and we’re approachable, friendly and welcoming to all our customers.

“We’re really lucky to have a good share of the market and to be one of the market leaders and one our main priorities is to maintain that and push the brand forward.”

Lauren started out studying film and TV production at university before picking up a part-time role as an estate agent and enjoyed the job so much, she has stayed in the profession ever since.

She joins the Newmarket team after spending seven years at the Cheffins Cambridge office and will lead the office in all market sectors, from flats through to high end family homes.