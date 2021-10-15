A Newmarket High Street store, which has stood empty since 2013, could soon be getting a new lease of life.

Town councillors meeting on Monday will consider a planning application to turn the former Blockbuster Video store at 128 High Street into a café.

The proposed restaurant will be called Mid Point and will be run by a chef with more than 20 years’ experience of running his own successful cafe in north London.

The former Blockbuster store may soon reopen as a café

It will provide jobs for four full-time and six part-time staff and aims to be open every day.

Councillors will be asked to look at plans for a new shop front for the café which the owner said would enhance the High Street.

