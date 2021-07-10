Newmarket’s SOS bus is to get a second lease of life after its ownership was transferred to a newly-formed charity which will take over running the service and meeting the operating costs.

John Borda, chairman of the SOS Bus Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), said the bus, which has been out of action for more than two years, would need a complete overhaul before taking to the road again.

“We are hoping it will be roadworthy in time to act as a support vehicle at the Soapbox Derby on August 29,” said Mr Borda.

All aboard: John Borda, chairman of the SOS Bus Charitable Incorporated Organisation, and Charles Dore, chief operating officer of Newmarket Open Door at the SOS bus.

“It will need six new tyres at £200 a pop before it even gets to the MOT station and there is some electrical work that needs doing.

“The engine runs but it needs to go into a garage with heavy duty lifting equipment. Fortunately, it looks as if the body work will just need a good scrub.

“Newmarket Town Council has given us a £500 grant which will get the work started and we have applications pending for grants totalling several thousands of pounds.” said Mr Borda.

He said that among organisations to show interest in using a new mobile facility were the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the Terrence Higgins Trust, which could use it to provide services to villages which are poorly served at present.

“These could include advice, testing or treatment meaning people don’t need to travel to access services,” said Mr Borda. “In particular we will be looking at mental health issues and how they can be eased following a very difficult year for many people.”

Charles Dore, chief operating officer of Newmarket Open Door, the previous owners of the bus, said: "The decision of our trustees to give it to the SOS Bus CIO was to see it repurposed and become once again a life-saver to our community.

“Newmarket Open Door is building up its outreach services with the local community through our food bank and pop-up shop, providing help with utility bills and supermarket vouchers and is planning to go further with a more encompassing health and wellbeing programme,”

Anyone who would like to make a contribution to the refurbishment of the SOS Bus should go to their website.

