Budget chain store One Beyond will open its latest branch in Newmarket tomorrow.

Renovations on the store’s interior were carried out earlier this week, with the doors opening at 10am at the unit, which is situated in The Guineas shopping centre.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new One Beyond store in Newmarket .

“Our aim is to provide shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of hand-picked bargains.

One Beyond in Newmarket

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“It’s fantastic to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town, offering amazing value bargains for Newmarket shoppers. We’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area.”

One Beyond was launched in 2019, initially operating on a similar business model to Poundland, by selling all items at £1 or below.

After rebranding itself from One Below to One Beyond however, the shop now sells items from £1 upwards, instead.

A sign has been placed in the window of the unit to announce that the opening will coincide with a series of special offers.

One Beyond will sell a wide range of products, including items for gardens, cleaning, groceries, home, pet care, health and beauty and DIY.