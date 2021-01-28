A new project in Suffolk aims to address the lack of horse riding opportunities for young people in the headquarters of British horseracing when it launches later this year.

The Newmarket Pony Academy (NPA) wants to promote the benefits young people can experience from close contact with horses and ponies.

Working with local schools, West Suffolk Council and Godolphin, an organisation committed to the care of horses, the British Racing School hopes the scheme can meet the needs of different groups of young people thanks to its range of programmes.

Newmarket Pony Academy is set to launch in April. Picture: British Racing School

Following a successful pilot of the initiative, and with support from The Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust and Godolphin, the plan is set to become a reality when the NPA launches in April.

Nick Froy, executive headteacher of Newmarket Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy, commended the pilot after seeing the difference in his students.

He said: “The students who took part in the NPA pilot returned to the school with increased positivity and confidence.

“I am convinced that engaging with the NPA will be a transformational activity for the young people of Newmarket and its surrounding areas, that will make a real difference to their futures.”

Schools in the area stand to benefit from the scheme, with the NPA offering courses targeted at Year 6 pupils, to help them learn with ponies in a different learning environment.

The courses are catered to the existing curriculum, but aim to also build confidence and resilience.

The British Racing School has wider hopes – that the scheme will help to make positive and necessary changes in horseracing.

Andrew Braithwaite, the school’s finance director, said: “The case for racing becoming more open and inclusive is clear and the NPA will allow us and the wider industry to give young people a real insight into horseracing, regardless of their background and, for those bitten by the bug, a route into the industry.”

One of the programmes offered will be breakfast, afterschool and holiday clubs for young people who are identified as being at risk of being drawn into criminality or likely to face challenges when they move from primary to secondary school by social workers and teachers.

The NPA promises that it can be a positive constant in their lives through regular engagement.

Other programmes will include a course one day per week for students from the Newmarket Academy Polaris Centre, which provides bespoke education for young people in Years 7 to 11 with communication and interaction needs.

The academy will also work in partnership with existing riding clubs, such as the Urban Equestrian Academy in Leicester and the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton.

The NPA will provide their members with an opportunity to attend residential weeks at the British Racing School to learn about racehorses and the wider racing industry.

There are also hopes that the academy will provide the chance to re-establish a Newmarket Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group.

Mr Braithwaite added: “I would like to extend a huge thank you to the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Trust for their generous support of this project and to them team at Godolphin for their vision and drive.”

Reporting by Robbie Nichols

