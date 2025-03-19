A new project has launched that aims to root out criminal activity in Newmarket.

Newmarket Together is a partnership between Suffolk Police, Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and other local organisations, such as schools and the private sector.

It aims to use an evidence-based approach, targeting serious or organised criminals due to the harm they pose to communities.

Suffolk Police met with partners at Newmarket Academy to discuss the project. Picture: Suffolk Police

Following the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ initiative developed by the Home Office, it is split into three phases.

The first aims to target an area and disrupt crime. The second stabilises an area to prevent criminals ‘filling the void’ and the third sees the community work to address the causes of crime.

Forest Heath locality inspector Tim Scott said the force hoped the scheme would improve the lives of everyone in the community.

“Newmarket Together has seen organised criminals and their associates cleared from the area through relentless multi-agency enforcement activity,” he said.

“The area will now be stabilised and enhanced through high-visibility police patrols, assistance from partner agencies and community support.

“The enforcement activity, which focuses on organised drugs supply and associated exploitation, has been taking place since September last year and has seen 36 individuals arrested for drugs supply offences. Many of these individuals have gone on to receive custodial sentences.

“Newmarket Together is different from what we’ve done before because it has a much greater focus on the medium and long term, working with our partners to ensure problems caused by crime and a perceived lack of support do not simply start again.”

According to police, similar schemes run across the country have reduced crime and anti-social behaviour.

More projects like this will be introduced to other parts of Suffolk in the future.

Suffolk Police met with partner agencies at Newmarket Academy on February 4 to discuss the plans, talking about progress on the first phase and plans for the next two stages.

Inspector Scott added: “We now need to build on our success to keep crime out by making our town inhospitable to criminality and developing a thriving community where people feel safe, vulnerable people are supported and health and wellbeing are improved.

“This will only be achieved by everyone working together.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, welcomed the project.

He said the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ scheme was already up and running in Felixstowe and proved successful.

Mr Passmore added: “Newmarket is an important town for the Suffolk economy and welcomes visitors from all over the world for the horse-racing, so I am very pleased to see this additional focus in the area.

“For this scheme to be successful it will rely on everyone pulling together and providing support for the great work delivered by charities and voluntary groups.

“This is where the crime disorder and reduction grants awarded by my office have great potential to help deliver long term positive results.”

Cllr Donna Higgins from West Suffolk Council said Newmarket Together was about people, organisations and authorities working together towards a common aim of creating thriving communities.

“It is listening to and working with our communities in the town,” she said. “And about early intervention and prevention through youth work, family support and more to make life better for all of our residents in the town.

“It’s building on the targeted work by police to try to sustain the recent success in tackling and disrupting crime in the town which can only happen if we all work in Newmarket together.”

Cllr Philip Faircloth-Mutton, believed it would be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen community ties, while empowering neighbourhoods and creating more resilient communities.

He added: “This initiative is about not only addressing the immediate challenges but also building long-term solutions that will benefit everyone in Newmarket.”