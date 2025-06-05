A major survey carried out with the children and young people of Newmarket has revealed their need for a youth hub in the High Street.

The Newmarket Youth Insight Report is the result of a study commissioned by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation and carried out by Ipswich-based charity For Children and Young People (4YP) between June and October last year.

According to its report three quarters of all the town's 10-14 year olds and a third of 15-19 year olds, around 700 young people, were reached by the Youth Town Your Say project which distributed questionnaires as well as visiting three primary schools and Newmarket Academy to talk to students.

Josh Schunmann, director of the Newmarket Charitable Foundation, which commissioned the Newmarket Youth Insight Report

The findings included that youngsters said they needed somewhere safe where they could meet with friends, take part in gaming and art and where they might have access to mentoring, counselling, careers’ advice and vocational courses.

They also wanted more free sporting and physical activities and out-of-school mental health support which was free to access.

"Newmarket's provision compared to other towns in the county for children and young people is lacking," said the report.

“This is reflected where a parent told us they travel to Ipswich and have to pay for mental health support.”

The report said such a safe space could link up with Teen Chill which is already run by Abbeycroft Leisure at the town's leisure centre and youth facilities being planned by Newmarket Nexus at its base at Studlands Park.

The report also recommended the introduction of a programme involving a youth worker and as a result Josh Schunmann, director of the charitable foundation, said it had secured a grant of £35,000 from the Home Office to fund a detached youth worker for 12 months.

“This was about giving the town’s young people a voice,” said Mr Schunmann. “We wanted to find out what the young people in Newmarket felt that they needed and wanted.”



