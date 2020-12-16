Part of the landmark Doric building that once housed Newmarket High Street’s cinema and the nightclub Di Niro's has been let for use as a new Turkish restaurant.

The 3,120 sq ft ground-floor premises have an impressive frontage as part of The Grosvenor redevelopment.

A cinema for nearly 30 years, it closed in 1964 and stood empty for 15 years until it re-opened in 1979 as the Newmarket Cabaret Club.

It was to continue as an entertainment venue, most famously as De Niro’s nightclub, the largest of its kind in East Anglia, right up until 2014 when then owner, Terry Lake, put it on the market for £2.1 million.

It was bought by local agent Clarke Philips,under the directorship of Phil Parsons, for developer The Murfet Group, which announced its intention to turn the building into apartments and office space.

And now, the latest chapter of the Doric will see it housing the a Turkish restaurant.

Laurence Gercke, of the Cambridge office of Eddisons incorporating Barker Storey Matthews, said: “It is a distinctive building, close to The Jockey Club and the Palace House setting of Newmarket town centre.

"This part of Newmarket has undergone a transformation in the past few years and 146 High Street is part of the latest phase of redevelopment under The Grosvenor scheme.

“The extensive ground-floor premises give the new restaurant owners a chance to make their mark here with the menu and the interior style.”

