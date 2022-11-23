A new retail village is set to open next spring on a 2,500-acre estate near Soham.

Ben’s Yard is promising local and independent shops, a restaurant and cafe serving seasonal and locally-produced food, head-to-toe spa services and an artisan food hall.

It will offer boutique fashion, homeware, a florist, hairdressing and an adventure playground themed around a replica Ely Cathedral, plus green space across several acres with five kilometres of marked trails through woodland, fenland and wildflower meadows. A two-kilometre loop on hardcore has been designed with wheelchairs, bikes and buggies in mind.

Ben's Yard is due to open in Spring 2023. Picture: Keith Heppell

The founders, Alastair and Victoria Morbey, who have four children, said they had designed the site with families and the environment in mind.

Alastair runs the Stuntney estate and the farm with conservation in mind, and is rewilding an area of the farm.

The estate, off the A142 to the south-west of Ely, sits on what was once an island in the floodplains of the fens and is home to wildlife including buzzards, lapwing and roe deer, and you might spot a kingfisher on the reservoir.

Solar panels will help to meet the site’s energy needs, while concrete has been reused for the pathways.

There will be a secure bike rack in the Ben’s Yard car park, with the site expected to be a stop-off for cyclists tackling the Cambridge to Ely circuit.

The Ben’s Yard Café will open seven days a week while an outdoor terrace with heaters and umbrellas means it will be suitable in all weathers.

Meanwhile, Ben’s Yard Larder will sell food gifts, including luxury, seasonal and novelty food favourites, and food to go, such as fresh salads, pizzas, sandwiches, sausage rolls, confectionery, jams, condiments and cake.The founders also plan to hold regular brand partnerships, events and outdoor theatre productions throughout the year, including summer dog-shows, local food fairs and Christmas markets. For more information, visit bensyard.co.u

Meanwhile, plans for a new visitor centre and café at the nearby Barcham Trees at Soham are currently being considered by planners at East Cambridgeshire District Council.