Trains travelling from Ipswich could be stopping at Soham station from December for the first time in more than half a century.

Over the weekend, the town’s station, which is currently being developed by Network Rail, was connected to the wider signalling network, an important milestone in the construction process to allow future train services to start to call at the station safely.

The work means that from December, Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will be able to stop at Soham; the first time a timetabled passenger train has called at the town for 56 years since the last station was closed and demolished.

Progress is being made at Soham station

Funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the completion of the station later this year and the arrival of the first passenger train in December will mark the culmination of a long campaign to re-introduce services for the Soham community.

The new station has been under construction over the last 12 months on the site of the previous station. The final stages of the project will be progressing until the station opens in December and includes completing the station itself, and essential track, safety and train testing, which will take place, alongside driver training.

“This is part of a general move for smarter and greener ways to get around Cambridgeshire, giving Soham people access to more job and leisure opportunities, helping them to leave the car behind, and putting Soham squarely on the business and tourism map,” said Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

“Being well connected has always been the hallmark of successful settlements and that’s what we want for all our communities. I’m delighted that partnership working means we’re on course to open the new Soham station before Christmas.”

And Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We are looking forward to adding another station to our network, making it even more convenient for people to catch the train.

“Soham station will be served exclusively by our brand new trains which have gold standard accessibility and all the mod cons modern rail travellers expect.”

