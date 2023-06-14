Proposals to develop a six-acre former racing yard in Newmarket have been rejected by town councillors.

The site, which is part of Brickfields Stud, was bought last year by Mintridge Strategic Land from previous owner, Gary Robinson and, according to the company, offered an opportunity to provide much-needed homes for the area.

But at a meeting of the town council’s development and planning committee, Cllr Andy Drummond told members the senior planning officer at the planning authority, West Suffolk Council, knew nothing about any proposals linked to the site or a public consultation event which had been held at The Stable on Saturday, June 3.

The Brickfields Stud site in Exning Road which is being proposed for development

He said there was currently no housing allocation for the site in the authority’s current local plan, the blueprint for development in the district.

Cllr John Berry told members: “This has been a training stable within the last five or six years and this proposal clearly contravenes the planning policy relating to the use of racing land.”

His proposal that the council ask the new site owners to come and talk to councillors about their plans was agreed by members.

The land neighbours a seven-acre site, which also once formed part of the stud and, following approval by planners in 2019, has been developed with 79 homes.

Brickfields Stud originally developed from the construction of Etheldreda House, which was built around 1880.

It has a colourful history as in its early years it was used as a training base by former jockey, Fred Webb, a contemporary and close friend of the legendary Fred Archer, who rode Doncaster to success in the 1873 Derby.

Webb’s most famous owner was the actress Lillie Langtry, a one-time mistress of King Edward VII who had 17 horses in training at Brickfield at one stage, including Merman, winner of the 1900 Ascot Gold Cup.

The property was converted into a stud in 1930 and, in the late 1970s, was bought by Arab owner Prince Torki, who extended and refurbished it.

Councillors were told the new owners claimed it has fallen a state of disrepair and become a target for vandals.