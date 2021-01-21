The store is still under construction, but the Aldi supermarket chain is applying for a licence to sell alcohol at its new Exning Road outlet in Newmarket.

The fast-growing retail giant is asking West Suffolk Council for permission to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm for consumption off the premises.

Representations about the application need to be sent by email to licensing@westsuffolk.gov.uk by February 15.

Following a pause in construction last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and planning issues, bosses said they were aiming to open the store in the middle of this year.

Public notices are published most weeks within the Classified section of the Newmarket Journal.

Many public notices can also be viewed and searched for online at http://suffolk.yourlocalnotices.com/

