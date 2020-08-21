Finishing touches are being made to a new supermarket in Newmarket which is set to open next week.

The Food Warehouse will open its new store in Oaks Drive, just off Fordham Road, on Tuesday at 8am.

The chain, which is owned by Iceland, has more than 120 of its Food Warehouse stores across the country which are housed in retail parks and larger shopping districts. Their new Newmarket store replaces the Asda supermarket, which closed in December 2018 .

At the start of the year Ken Jones, of Iceland, told Newmarket's town councillors the company planned to continue running the store in Crown Walk, which only last year in common with many of the company's outlets underwent an extensive re-fit.

He said the new store would be able to stock larger amounts of frozen food which, with its associated parking, would suit customers buying in bulk. “The concept of the new store is a bit different,” said Mr Jones, “it’s not a cash and carry but we will more products which can be bought in bigger bulk.”

The store will be Food Warehouse's fourth store in Suffolk . There are already two in Ipswich and one in Stowmarket .

Iceland, headquartered in Deeside, started business in 1970 and has a 2.2 per cent market share of the UK food market.

