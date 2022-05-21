Newmarket-based ITV Racing presenter Francesa Cumani, and Bury Road-based trainer Charlie Fellowes are part of a new racing syndicate venture aiming to make racehorse ownership more than just a dream for followers of the sport.

Old Gold Racing is a leading online racehorse fans ownership group, formed with the aim of bringing racing supporters closer to the sport by using technology to deliver the experience of ownership.

Owners enjoy a consistent stream of high quality digital and online content including interviews with jockeys, trainers, and stable staff, as weekly updates on the syndicate horses.

Francesca Cumani with Charlies Fellowe and Fitz Perfectly

It has now assembled a team of experts to advise a bespoke company syndicate programme for long established bookmaker Fitzdares.

Ed Seyfried, chief executive of Old Gold Racing, explained: “As a dedicated horse racing fan, I am acutely aware of the importance of ownership for the sport.

“We are delighted that Fitzdares share this view and see racehorse ownership as an added-value-experience for their customers.”

Joining Francesca Cumani, who is the daughter of now retired Classic winning trainer Luca Cumani, and Charlie Fellowes is bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley, who has been tasked with buying the horses for the syndicate.

And one of his acquisitions is Fitz Perfectly, a two-year-old dark bay filly by No Nay Never and out of the Rahy mare Kalimenta, who is being trained for the syndicate by Mr Fellowes at his Bury Road yard.

Will Woodhams, chief executive of Fitzdares, said: “We have been looking for a way to enhance the experience of being a Fitzdares member and this was the perfect opportunity. We are great believers in shared ownership but often the cost is prohibitive.

“Old Gold Racing’s new initiative means that we can have multiple members experiencing the joy of ownership and perhaps even winning a bit of money off us in the process.”