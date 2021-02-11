Developers are proposing to build a new town with around 8,500 homes in farmland between Cambridge and Newmarket.

It would be called Westley Green, and spread over 1,350 acres of land next to the village of Six Mile Bottom, which has an estimated population of 83.

The Hill Group and L&Q Estates – which were involved with the Northstowe development – are behind the joint venture which they say will be founded on ‘garden city’ principles and, they hope, benefit from a metro stop as well as a railway station on the East-West Rail line.

Land on the Six Mile Bottom Estate which could become the new town of Westley Green (44333800)

Andy Hill, CEO of Hill Group, said: “Westley Green is one of the largest strategic land opportunities to come to market in recent times and we are delighted to have been entrusted to progress it by the landowner. It has the opportunity to become a blueprint for sustainable living, providing low-carbon, high-quality housing and state-of-the-art infrastructure, whilst generating a wealth of vital employment and investment opportunities. We are very much looking forward to working with L&Q Estates, the Cambridge local authorities and surrounding communities to shape Westley Green into a positive legacy for the region.”

The scheme, which does not have planning approval, is being put forward to the emerging Greater Cambridge and East Cambridgeshire Local Plans. If successful, the developers say it will have “the potential to deliver up to 8,500 homes.” They add: “There is a collective ambition to prioritise imaginative and beautiful architectural design, with an emphasis on creating genuinely affordable and low-carbon housing. The supporting community facilities would seek to include schools, sporting facilities, playgrounds, shops and supermarkets, and a wealth of public parkland and green open spaces.”

The partnership is also exploring connecting to the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM) system and the possibility of opening a train station. The village station closed in 1967.

The level crossing at Six Mile Bottom (44334144)

The railway line which cuts through Six Mile Bottom village is part of the East West Rail route. A vision document from the developers says a new station is possible and adds: “The site could also accommodate a new route of the CAM metro, which is planned to extend out to the east of Cambridge and on to Mildenhall, providing further public transport choices to connect the development.”

Craig Luttman, deputy group director of development and sales at L&Q, explained: “Westley Green is a major step forward in our expansion into Cambridgeshire, accompanying 800 homes that are already planned on sites such as Darwin Green. Partnerships like this – involving like-minded organisations with a long-term commitment to sustainable growth and building beautiful places – underpin our group-wide plans to help tackle the housing crisis.

“It’s early days yet, but this project represents a major opportunity to bring investment and homes to the area, and we’re excited to see it progress.”

Cllr Graham Come who represents Fen Ditton and Fulbourn ward on South Cambridgeshire District council, including Six Mile Bottom, said: “There is no planning application in yet for this. It is just part of the call for sites on the next Local Plan so I wouldn’t want to drum up any worries at the moment.”

