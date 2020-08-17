A medical charity in Suffolk whose volunteers assist at serious medical emergencies has launched its new rapid response vehicle thanks to a £40,000 donation.

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (Sars) received the money from the HELP Appeal, which was set up more than a decade ago by the county Air Ambulance Trust.

The Volvo XC90 vehicle is operational across Suffolk, carrying volunteer medical teams to help treat critically ill or injured patients in the community or at the roadside.

SARS (40219127)

Crewed by specialist clinicians, including anaesthetists, emergency medicine consultants, critical care paramedics, nurses and advanced clinical practitioners it carries additional equipment not found on frontline ambulances such as a portable ultrasound and an automated chest compression system.

“It was such a boost to receive the grant said Sars operations manager Ben Hall. “The funding has enabled us to purchase this fantastic vehicle which our volunteer teams will utilise for years to come.”

SARS (40219129)

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk