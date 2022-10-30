A new village hall that could be finished as early as January, is set to provide a catalyst for bringing the community together.

The new hall, in School Close in Tuddenham, will replace the old village hall in the High Street, which dates to 1962 and is being built alongside eight new homes on a site previously occupied by the village primary school, which closed in 2012.

The land upon which the hall is being built was gifted to the Tuddenham St Mary Village Hall Trust by local charitable trust The John Cockerton Foundation, and £135,000 was secured from the National Lottery Community Fund earlier this year to help with construction costs.

Chairman of trustees Mark Bignall with the partially constructed hall. Picture: Mark Westley

As well as a main hall approximately 10 per cent larger than the existing building, the hall will also offer a large meeting room and a parking area and garden outside.

The Village Hall Trust will be working to facilitate and promote activities and events within the hall, with the aim of bringing the Tuddenham community closer together.

“Primarily, we aim to bring people together through clubs and groups and provide local people with a social space,” said trustee Mark Bignell.

“The old hall is still operational for now, but we really needed an upgraded hall and once the new village hall is completed, which we hope will be around January next year, we can make use of the larger space and provide a meeting space there.

“We plan to make our youth club a part of that. We launched the club in the old hall this summer with a good turnout and are now looking forward to moving that to the new hall and the same can be said a gardening club that is due to start up very soon.

“We also hope to host a computer literacy training group and board games group as well and will have a very modern building which includes electric charging ports, parking and a small garden area.

“We already have the walls fully constructed and the roof on the structure, with flooring and interior works still ongoing and our hope is that it will be ready in January.

“Once we are ready for the opening, we would like to hold a ceremony, with local people joining us and a local dignitary or celebrity coming to officially open the hall.”