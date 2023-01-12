The next step in the bid to get a cinema for Newmarket will be launched next month with a major event.

The Newmarket Charitable Foundation, formed by local business leaders in 2021 to help create a thriving town, is working with the Jockey Club exploring the feasibility of turning the former Subscription Rooms, once home to the National Horseracing Museum, into a boutique cinema in the style of the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds.

The plans were showcased at an exhibition in the memorial hall early last year with the idea being to renovate the historic building to provide a picture house and cafe, as well as incorporating some space for business.

Cinema in Newmarket has moved one step closer

“The success of the project depends on securing substantial funding from various heritage funds, including the National Lottery,” said Dr David Hall, executive director of the Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

“To do this we need to demonstrate engagement and support from across the community, and to launch a process of community questionnaires we plan to hold a major event, installing a 100-seat HGV-based indoor mobile cinema on The Severals from February 9 to February 19 which will show a variety of films for all the family.”

Chris Peters, associate manager of The Moving Cinema, said: “Our mobile cinema is fully heated and air conditioned with full digital projection, and surround sound facilities, and of course fully accessible.

“We’ll bring a varied programme of mainstream, family and arthouse film titles, as well showcase some Screen Arts productions from the theatre, opera and ballet world. There will truly be something for everyone.”

The project is being run in partnership with the Abbeygate Cinema and anyone interested in getting involved in the feasibility study should email the Newmarket Charitable Foundation at cinema@newmarketcharity.org