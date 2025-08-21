Students and staff at Newmarket Academy have been celebrating the best set of GCSE results in the school's history.

Seventy-three per cent of pupils sitting the exams earned a grade 4 or above with 46 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above and the school also hailing some fabulous individual performances.

Best performing student was 16-year-old Abbey Harkin from Newmarket who achieved the highest grade 9 in all her exams. The former Ditton Lodge primary school pupil said she was surprised but delighted with her results and will now be heading to Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge where she plans to study A levels in history, maths and politics.

Top performer Abbey Harkin with proud parents

Abbey was at the Exning Road academy to open her results where she was joined by her delighted and emotional parents Sarah and Drummond. "We are incredibly proud of her, she has worked so hard," said Mr Harkin.

Joining Abbey at Hills Road will be her best friend, former Paddocks primary school pupil Lilly-Kate Herbert also 16, who got the grades she needed to study psychology, sociology and business at A level.

Celebrating too was Lola Gimblett whose grades ensured her place at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds where she will study beauty. "I am very happy because I got the grades to do the course that I wanted," said Lola who was joined by her delighted parents Darron Gimblett and Lisa Knappett. "I have been working in a salon for two years and I really enjoy it there."

Lola Gimblett with her parents Lisa Knappett and Darron Gimblett

Harrison Cole grade 4s secured his place at West Suffolk College where he will be doing a two-year sports science course. The 16 year old who plays football for Newmarket under 18s said he was very pleased with his results.

Also looking to pursue a sporting course was former Isleham primary school pupil Zac Cox who will be doing a football excellence and development course which will lead on to a BTec in sport focussing on data analysis.

And Charlotte Fabb, who joined the academy half way through Year 9 celebrated achieving the grades she needed to do a forensic science course at West Suffolk College. Her mum Jo was full of praise for the academy and the support given to her daughter. "It has been amazing," she said, "and the teachers have been wonderful."

Charlotte Fabb, pictured with mum Jo was pleased with her results

Gracie Goodley said her results were everything she had wanted and more and will be studying animal science at West Suffolk College. She said she had enjoyed her time at the academy and was leaving with lots of happy memories.

Former Houldsworth Valley primary pupil Liam Barrett got good grades in the core subjects which was just what he needed to go to West Suffolk College to study for an extended diploma in computer science.

Gracie Goodley and Harrison Cole who are heading to West Suffolk College

Academy headteacher Martin Witter said: "On behalf of all staff at Newmarket Academy, we are so proud of the achievements of this year's GCSE cohort.

"They have shown amazing dedication and commitment to their studies and their hard work has been rewarded with the best GCSE results in the school's history.

"They deserve all this success and we can't wait to watch them continue their studies in the months and years ahead."

Abbey Harkin, right, and best friend Lilly-Kate Herbert who will be continuing their studies at Hill Road sixth form college in Cambridge

Chairman of the academy's governors, Jonathan Richer said: "It is nice to see how far the school has come in a few years and that is down to the hard work of the students the dedication of the staff and the investment of parents and the wider community."