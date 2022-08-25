A Newmarket headteacher has congratulated GCSE students who received their results today for their 'amazing resilience' during the pandemic.

Students at Newmarket Academy received their grades this morning after studying through lockdowns and taking the first in-person exams since the pandemic started.

Headteacher Martin Witter said: “Newmarket Academy would like to pass on our thanks and congratulations to all our wonderful Year 11 students who have received their GCSE results today.

“These outcomes would not have been possible without the hard work of the young people, their families, all the staff at Newmarket Academy and the support of the whole of the Newmarket community.

“We are especially proud of our young people for showing such amazing resilience in the face of the challenges that the pandemic created," Mr Witter added.