Newmarket GCSE results: Pupils and staff celebrate a host of excellent grades

Pupils and staff at Newmarket Academy have been celebrating a raft of good GCSE results this morning.

Headteacher Martin Witter, who was with students as they opened their results, has praised the hard work of his pupils and his staff.

Among the notable achievements were 16-year-old Beth Ferrie from Gazeley who achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 8 and is heading to Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge where she plans to study A levels in maths, biology and chemistry and eventually hopes to pursue a career in medicine. Fighting back the tears as she opened her results Beth said she was delighted and relieved to have achieved such good grades.

Beth Ferrie, who hopes to eventually study medicine with proud head teacher Martin Witter. Picture: Mark Westley

Former Laureate Community Academy pupil Julia Michalewska, 16, who lives in Newmarket, gained eight grade 9s and two grade 8s and is heading to Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds where she will be studying A levels in biology, chemistry and history. She said she would eventually like to become a vet.

Other success stories were Jasmine Cook, with seven grade 9s and three grade 8s, and 16-year-old Marcus Smith of Newmarket, another former pupil of Laureate Community Academy, and the academy’s best performing boy student, whose tally included nine grade 8s. He is off to Hills Road to study A levels in maths, physics and economics.

And there were family celebrations for mum Sue Bojang of Newmarket and her two daughters. Sixteen-year-old Isha got all the grades she needed to go to Long Road Sixth Form College to study computer science, maths and business studies. She opened her results watched by sister Haddy, 18, who last week passed A levels in applied science, criminology and business studies and is heading to the University of East Anglia to study pharmacy. Sue said she was very proud of both the former Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy pupils.

Mum Sue Bojang watches nervously as her daughter Isha, centre opens her results with her sister Haddy. Picture: Mark Westley

Mr Witter added: “We are delighted with the results from our students this year and we would like to pay tribute and thank all the young people, their families and all the staff at Newmarket Academy for all of their hard work over the years.”

“We are sure our students will go on and do fantastic things and we look forward to seeing and celebrating their future achievements.”

Julia Michalewska and Marcus Smith both former pupils of Laureate Community Academy celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Mark Westley

Jonathan Richer, chairman of governors at the academy, said he believed the Exning Road school was on an upward trajectory.

“It is really nice to be here this morning and see all these happy smiling faces,” he said. “There have been some excellent results at the top and the school has pulled out all the stops to make sure as many pupils as possible get those grade 4s which are so vital for apprenticeships.

