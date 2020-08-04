Newmarket's memorial hall gardens play area re-opens today
Published: 09:36, 04 August 2020
| Updated: 09:40, 04 August 2020
Newmarket’s popular memorial hall gardens play area will be open again from today.
The gardens, which were completely refurbished by the town council and officially re-opened in April 2019, have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
Meeting last week, members of the town council agreed the gardens and the adjoining public toilets could be re-opened from today.
But the water feature splash pads will remain closed pending further advice being sought by the authority.
Cllr Andy Drummond said: “If we are legally entitled to open we should.”
During lockdown, the gardens and the play equipment has undergone the usual safety checks.
