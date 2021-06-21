Racing industry workers in Newmarket are being urged to get their Covid-19 jabs at two special vaccination clinics being set up in the town from today.

Workers and their families are being invited to attend the clinics, organised by the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group with the support of Suffolk County Council’s public health team, today at Godolphin’s Warren Place Stables on Warren Hill or, on Thursday, June 24, at The Racing Centre, in Fred Archer Way, where they will be able to receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, which is suitable for all age groups.

Those who have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive their second at the clinics if eight weeks have passed since the first was administered.

Dr Jerry Hill, the British Horseracing Authority’s chief medical adviser, said: “The importance of getting as many people as possible vaccinated cannot be overstated and so it is important that racing, like every part of society, does its part to ensure we are as close to 100 per cent vaccination as possible.

“Racing’s workforce has reacted superbly to the challenges faced in the last 12 months since we resumed behind closed doors and I have seen first hand people’s commitment to keeping their friends and colleagues safe and healthy.

“I therefore urge those working in Newmarket who have yet to get their jabs to take advantage of these clinics and get vaccinated.”

Those aged 21 and over who are looking to get their vaccine at either clinic can book their slot via the online National Booking System.

According to the BHA, each clinic will have the capacity to cater for more than 500 visitors across the day.

John Gilbert, who is chief executive of The Racing Centre, in Fred Archer Way, which has already been heavily involved in the town's effort to help those adversly affected by the pandemic.

It has been working closely with the Newmarket Community Partnership on a number of initiatives and has been hosting the weekly community pop-up shop to help families struggling to buy food.

"The centre has been proud to have played its part as a clinic in the vaccine rollout to date," he said, "and I hope that those in our community who are yet to get their injection join us, or head to Godolphin's Warren Place Stables, to get vaccinated so that we can get back to normality as soon as possible."

