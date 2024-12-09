A nightclub owner’s plans to transform a former town centre betting shop to an American-style diner have been granted.

Gokul Swami, of Newmarket Entertainment Ltd, had his bid to convert the former Betfred, in High Street, Newmarket, approved on Thursday.

Mr Swami wanted to create an American diner experience which seated around 15 to 20 customers while also offering a takeaway option.

Gokul Swami, of Newmarket Entertainment Ltd, had his proposals for the former Betfred in High Street approved by West Suffolk Council. Picture: Google Maps

It will be open from early lunch until late evening.

A late night licence would be sought for a Friday and Saturday night.

The upper floor of the site would be used for food preparation, while the ground floor would be the dining area.

Newmarket Town Council gave no objection to the plans provided all conditions were met and signed off regarding odour and noise controls.

Planners said the application would bring the site back into use which would be a positive contribution to the character of the area.

An illuminated sign was removed from the plans so as to reduce the impact on the town’s conservation area.

Mr Swami owns the neighbouring nightclub and gentleman’s club.

Planners approved the application subject to conditions on the aforementioned noise and odour mitigation and opening hours.