Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Flooded A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at A11 remains closed after seven days

By Ross Waldron
-
ross.waldron@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:37, 28 February 2024
 | Updated: 11:47, 28 February 2024

There is no prediction when a flooded section of the A14 could reopen, as lane closures enter a seventh day.

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11, with the first closure happening on Thursday amid heavy rain.

National Highways is continuing works to resolve the issue, but it said there was ‘no eta for all lanes reopening at this time’.

Lane one eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 remains shut due to flooding, with no forecasted time for reopening. Picture: National Highways
Lane one eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 remains shut due to flooding, with no forecasted time for reopening. Picture: National Highways

Tailbacks as a result of the closures were reported this morning, with delays of 25 minutes and three miles of congestion.

The two lanes were first closed on Thursday amid heavy rain.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Traffic and Travel Ross Waldron