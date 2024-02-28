Flooded A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at A11 remains closed after seven days
There is no prediction when a flooded section of the A14 could reopen, as lane closures enter a seventh day.
Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11, with the first closure happening on Thursday amid heavy rain.
National Highways is continuing works to resolve the issue, but it said there was ‘no eta for all lanes reopening at this time’.
Tailbacks as a result of the closures were reported this morning, with delays of 25 minutes and three miles of congestion.
The two lanes were first closed on Thursday amid heavy rain.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.