A Newmarket man put his neighbour through hell for more than a year by leaving notes telling him he was watching his every move and threatening to kill him.

Stephen Barnes, of Armstrong Close, admitted sending his then neighbour, Michael Longhurst, harassing letters and using threatening words over an 18-month period Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the Ipswich-based court the campaign of harassment dated back to January last year and came to a head when Barnes was drunk.

The case was dealt with at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on TuesdayPicture by Mark Westley. (40347161)

The 56-year-old would often shout from his flat making it difficult for his neighbour to sleep, said Ms Small.

And Barnes would often leave his neighbour letters. One note stuck on Mr Longhurst’s door read there was ‘no more Mr Nice Guy’ and aggressively informed him that he was watching his every move.

Mr Longhurst had made complaints about Barnes’ behaviour to the social housing provider andtold the police.

The court heard that on April 19 Barnes had been drinking for the two days and then started shouting abuse from his flat.As the behaviour got progressively worse, Mr Longhurst went to try and reason with Barnes, but was greeted with a tirade of abuse.

Barnes was shouting and making threats, and told him: “If you continue you will be dead.”

Ms Small said that Mr Longhurst walked away and was initially ‘bewildered’ at the behaviour and language.

The day after, three letters were shoved through Mr Longhurst’s letterbox. Police spoke to Barnes and within five minutes of them leaving, the court was told, he went to the property and started banging on the door. The court was told Mr Longhurst felt unsafe in his flat.

Malcolm Plummer, in mitigation, said Barnes had lived there for 14 years without problems and it seemed the two neighbours didn’t get along. He told the court his client felt there had been some provocation, but accepted that some of the things he said were inappropriate. He added Barnes had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

After an 11 minute adjournment, magistrateSally Westwood, made him the subject a 12-month restraining order not to contact Mr Longhurst directly or indirectly. He was electronically-tagged and told to be at his home between 7pm and 7am daily for the next 13 weeks. Barnes was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim and £95 victim surcharge.