Hundreds of people came together in Newmarket over the weekend to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

Featuring military vehicles, a bouncy castle, children’s entertainment, face painting and more, a VJ Day community picnic took place in The Severals on Saturday.

Attendees were encouraged to bring their own food or enjoy a burger or cake from one of the stalls.

Shaw family enjoying the day. Picture: Mecha Morton

Colin Cordy with his 1943 Harley Davidson 42WA. Picture: Mecha Morton

Julie Mallows, Poppy Appeal organiser for the Royal British Legion, said: “The event was amazing. It started slow as the weather wasn’t great, but it eventually felt like half of Newmarket turned up and had a great time.

“This was the first event we’d held and it was a great success – we’re looking at hosting something similar next year.

“VJ is known as the forgotten war, those who fought were told to not talk about it. From my point of view, I don’t think anybody should be forgotten and without them World War Two never would have ended. I wanted everyone to join in and celebrate.

Mark and George Seabrook with their 1943 Dodge Command car. Picture: Mecha Morton

Royal British Legion with High Sheriff of Suffolk Gulshan Kayembe. Picture: Mecha Morton

Teddy McGeorge (7). Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was lovely for everyone in Newmarket to come together in a way that wasn’t going to cost a fortune.”