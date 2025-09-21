Newmarket is looking for a local hero to switch on the town’s annual Christmas lights display.

Organised by Love Newmarket BID, which is leading the hunt for a special person to throw the switch on Friday November 21.

The launch of the festive lights event attracts thousands of visitors every year, and includes festive performances from local community groups, funfair rides and live entertainment.

Love Newmarket BID is seeking a local hero to switch on the town's Christmas lights. Picture: Mark Westley

It also marks the official start of Newmarket’s Christmas celebrations.

“This year, the honour of turning on the lights will once again be given to someone who has made a remarkable impact in the community during the past 12 months,” said BID manager Natalie Robinson.

“But we need your help in finding the right person. This event is about celebrating the heart of Newmarket, its people.

“The local hero is someone who embodies the values of kindness, resilience, and dedication that make our town so special.

“The lights switch on is more than just a countdown it’s a celebration of community spirit. Past local heroes have included volunteers, charity champions, and young people who made an extraordinary difference,” she said.

Nominations opened on Monday.

Nominees can be someone who has shown exceptional dedication to the community, supported local causes, charities, or neighbours in need, gone above and beyond in their workplace or voluntary role or inspired others through acts of kindness or leadership.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday September 28 with the winner announced on Monday October 13.

To nominate your chosen hero go to www.lovenewmarket.co.uk.

Anyone nominated must be available for the night of the switch on.