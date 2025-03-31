A non-profit company has submitted plans to open a new youth hub in a market town.

Newmarket Nexus has applied to West Suffolk Council to change the use of a portion of its building at Albion Court, in Studlands Park Avenue, from a storage area into a community centre.

Mayor Cllr Philippa Winter cut the ribbon when the non-profit community interest company opened its doors in August last year.

The main goal since has been to raise enough money to eventually fund the opening and running of a youth hub.

The company said in a planning statement: "The youth hub will offer a safe and sound environment for local young people to socialise, participate in activities, have food and drinks, and support them to actively engage in life."

Newmarket Nexus is looking to support all demographics and already provides low-cost baby essentials to local families and teen hygiene products at no cost at all to young people in the area.

The deadline for West Suffolk Council determination is May 25.