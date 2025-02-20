A ‘courageous’ teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury following an horrific accident has spoken about her six years in recovery.

Mia Jack, 18, of Soham, near Newmarket, was thrown over the handlebars of a quad bike during a family activity day when she was just 12.

Mia, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was glancing back at others when she lost control and hit a tree headfirst.

Mia Jack (right) with (from left) sister Isabella Jack, mum Angela Paine and her partner Stuart Jack. Picture: Submitted

Mia after her surgery. Picture: Submitted

She was one of 135 children who took part in the UK’s first multi-centre study of its kind aimed at improving outcomes for children with traumatic brain injuries.

The recently-published study, called STARSHIP, was led by Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and was funded by Action Medical Research for Children and Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, and sponsored by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Mia said: “Anything that helps with traumatic brain injury in children – and raises awareness of it at the same time – has got to be a good thing.”

As she is today, Mia Jack with mum Angela Paine. Picture: Submitted

When Mia’s accident happened, she was put into an induced coma at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke’s. Part of her skull was removed to relieve pressure on her brain in an operation called a craniectomy, but immediately after she needed more surgery to remove a blood clot.

For her family it was an agonising wait but music-loving Mia, who lives in with sister Isabella Jack,19, mum Angela Paine and her partner Stuart Jack, woke up when she heard a ukulele being played on the ward.

To Angela’s dismay Mia didn’t recognise her, and could not walk or talk. But over several difficult weeks, Mia’s determination along with the help of specialists meant she was finally well enough for the next stage.

After a brief rest at home, she went to The Children’s Trust in Surrey which offered a two-month rehabilitation programme involving physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and hydrotherapy.

As she further recovered, Mia began to explore her creative side and particularly enjoyed playing the piano in the common room, to the delight of other children and staff.

A highlight came when she and other young singers helped West End legend and charity ambassador Elaine Paige record a version of ‘Sing a Rainbow’, which was covered by local TV and radio.

Mia Jack playing the keyboard

Mia returned to Addenbrooke’s to have a titanium plate fitted over the hole in her skull. She says David Guetta’s hit ‘Titanium’ became something of a ‘personal anthem and part of her piano playing repertoire.

Cambridge Centre for Paediatric Neuropsychological Rehabilitation offered Mia support over three months, including counselling. It helped her overcome the low moments, which was also helpful to the family.

The teenager was relieved to return to school and successfully moved up to Cambridge Regional College where she is in her second year of a hairdressing course.

She continues to sing, play the piano, and loves dancing, gymnastics and acting. She hopes to undertake a performing arts course next year, and has discovered a talent for poetry.

Mia’s mum, who works in catering but is also studying hairdressing, said: “To me, Mia’s recovery has been nothing less than a miracle. She is so courageous, so talented, and I am very proud of all she achieves.”

Mia, who still struggles to find the odd word and gets easily tired, added: “When I woke after the accident I was completely confused and didn’t know who mum was, what had happened, and I didn’t understand what was going on.

“I was wearing a helmet at the time, but apparently my brain was like a jelly in a box that had been really badly shaken, and I was going to be in hospital for some time.

“To say it was all a bit of a struggle would be an understatement, but I am a fighter and hope someone else can take inspiration from that.”

Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability in children worldwide and more than two thirds of the survivors suffer longer term problems.

Mia Jack when brought into Addenbrooke's

Initial findings from the STARSHIP study have been described as ‘significant’ and were published in the international medical research journal, eClinicalMedicine, on February 6.

The study was conducted across 10 UK Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) over five years and focused on 135 children aged under 16 and a multitude of factors associated with favourable outcomes, unfavourable outcomes and deaths.

The work was also supported by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre and the NIHR Clinical Research Network.

Shelly Thake, chief executive of Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to help fund this important study, which was only possible thanks to the generosity of our incredible supporters, some of whom will unfortunately have direct experience of the challenges associated with traumatic brain injury in children.”

The study comes as Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust presses ahead to build a dedicated children’s hospital for the eastern region, combining physical and mental healthcare under one roof.