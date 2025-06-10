A stalker has been jailed after he terrorised his ex-partner with footage of him firing an imitation gun.

Barlomiej Doroszku, 35, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, sent her a video of himself pulling the trigger from his car window.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim was terrified as she was already scared of Doroszku and she believed the gun was real.

Barlomiej Doroszku, of Newmarket. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The video was part of a stalking campaign which began after the victim ended their four-year relationship last November.

DC Steven Day, who investigated, said: “The ordeal that Doroszku subjected the victim to was nothing short of horrific.

“Her bravery in supporting this investigation is remarkable and she should be very proud that her courage has resulted on Doroszku admitting his guilt and receiving a prison sentence.”

A few days after she told him it was over, he pinned her down by her throat, leaving her struggling to breathe.

The victim was left in so much pain, she couldn’t talk the following day.

Doroszku demanded £400 to move out of her home in Fordham, near Ely, said Cambridgeshire Police.

After leaving, he pestered her relentlessly with about 30 messages and calls a day, including threats to kill her.

He also wanted to know where the victim was if her car wasn’t at her home and accused her of cheating on him – despite the relationship being over.

Doroszku said he would turn up at her workplace if she didn’t respond and threatened to share intimate pictures of her if she reported him to police.

In January this year, Doroszku’s stalking continued, and he sent the victim a message commenting on how she had parked her car in a public place.

He then turned up at her children’s school, demanding to speak to her.

But when the victim pleaded with him not to contact her anymore, he threatened someone might ‘beat her up’ and warned her to ‘be careful’, said Cambridgeshire Police.

During that month, firearms officers descended on Doroszku’s home where they discovered the imitation firearm and arrested him.

At court appearances held earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, stalking involving serious harm/distress, possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and threatening to share a photograph of a person in an intimate state.

On Thursday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Doroszku was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and handed a restraining order for 20 years.

Mr Day added: “No-one should have to live in fear and suffer such levels of harassment and abuse.

“We take allegations of stalking very seriously and encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of behaviour to please contact police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency or if a crime is ongoing.”