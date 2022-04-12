More than 11,000 journeys have been made at Soham's new multi-million pound railway station in its first three months.

Between December 13 to March 12, there were about 11,500 journeys either starting or ending at Soham, according to Network Rail.

Soham was reconnected to the nation’s railway network for the first time in 56 years after a £18.6 million new station was opened in December.

Opening of the the new train station in Soham on December 13. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The station, which was built by Network Rail, is managed by Greater Anglia as part of the Ipswich to Peterborough route and was built with funding from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Work on the station began in autumn 2020 with construction commencing last spring.

Two plaques mark the opening of the station and the heroism of railway workers involved in Soham’s 1944 railway disaster in which a train’s wagon, containing heavy ammunitions exploded.

Train driver Benjamin Gimbert and fireman James Nightall ensured that the burning wagon was detached from the rest of the ammunition-bearing wagons and driven away before exploding.