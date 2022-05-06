A Newmarket nursery has been rated inadequate following its first inspection by Ofsted.

The Red Robins Day Nursery, in Studlands Park Avenue, which caters for up to 36 babies and children aged up to five, was visited by Ofsted inspector Dawn Pointer in February and she reported that the provision was inadequate.

One of her main concerns was safety with staff not knowing what to do if there was a fire in the first floor premises as fire drills had not been practised.

“Children’s care and learning needs are not met,” she said in her report published last month. “At the beginning of the day, babies, toddlers, and older children, are all grouped together. At these times, there are just not enough staff available to meet children’s needs or provide consistent care. Children’s health and safety is not assured.”

The inspector also expressed concerns about the nursery’s security arrangements which, she said, were lax and that daily risk assessments had failed to identify and remove risks within in the areas used by the children.

“Records that are essential for the safe care of the children are not accurately maintained,” she said.

She reported that when sufficient staff were present, babies received what she called appropriate attention and warm interactions and that sleeping, eating and nappy changing routines were followed.

And although she said the curriculum for the children was not well planned or challenging, they behaved well as the staff were kind, calm and consistent in managing behaviour.

The inspector identified 16 criteria the nursery had to complete in order to satisfy national requirements.