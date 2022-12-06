A nursery nurse has spoken of recovery after a devastating stroke – and has praised the support provided by West Suffolk Hospital in her hour of need.

Marion Rolph, a 70-year-old Newmarket resident, has worked with the NHS for 48 years, caring for mothers and infants.

In April last year, she suffered a left-sided stroke, and was rushed to a specialist unit on G8 ward at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Marion Rolph, 70, has now returned to work following a stroke

Mrs Rolph said: "I laid on the [hospital] bed and felt as if I was going to faint. I could not see, swallow or speak properly. It was very scary.

"The staff on G8 were brilliant. I cannot thank them enough. They work so hard, nothing is too much trouble for them.

"I can't describe how hard they work to look after people. I know I am lucky to be here."

The nurse said that, after the stroke, she feared she would never be able to work or travel again.

She described life after discharge from hospital as isolating.

Mrs Rolph said: "For the three or four months everyone is around you – but, then, I didn’t feel I could burden them with my woes all the time.

"On bad days, I did feel very isolated, but I reached out for all the help and support that is available to everyone who has had a stroke.

"I had to relearn everything, slowly, pacing myself and gradually adding more."

After 11 months off work, Mrs Rolph was able to make a substantial physical recovery.

She currently works a 12-hour shift once a week in West Suffolk Hospital's neonatal unit.

In addition to carrying out everyday household tasks, she is able to swim and cycle.

Mrs Rolph explained: "The only things that still challenge me are hills and stairs – but I make myself use the stairs. Every day the negative thoughts pop into my head, but then they go.

"I still have the odd day of self-pity, but very seldom. It has diminished with time."

West Suffolk Hospital's executive chief nurse, Sue Wilkinson, said: "Marion’s story is so very powerful. Thank you, Marion, for your bravery and honesty in sharing your experience.

"Marion has been and remains extremely motivated to continue to be able to work and carry out her day-to-day activities.

"I am thrilled that Karen and the team have been able to support Marion returning to work, and have been able to continue to support our babies and their parents.

"I wish Karen all the very best in her ongoing recovery, and thank her for her dedication."