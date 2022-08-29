A Newmarket nursery is one of the best in the country after being rated outstanding by a government inspector.

Lynn Clements said the management team at Ditton Lodge nursery, which caters for 36 children, aged between two and four, was inspirational and, as a result, the eight-strong staff team, whose ongoing professional development was consistently nurtured, felt valued and worked diligently ensuring the nursery provided an outstanding environment where the youngsters flourished.

The Ofsted inspection was carried out at the end of June and was the first since the start of the Covid pandemic.

“Children benefit greatly from the staff’s highly positive, nurturing and encouraging, involvement in their play,” said Ms Clements.

“This results in children displaying exemplary behaviour. Staff know the children very well. They successfully adapt activities and tailor individual support to meet the needs of each child.”

She said all the children, including those with special educational needs (SEND) and/or disabilities, were supported exceptionally well by staff.

The report also highlighted how highly regarded the nursery was by pupils’ parents.

“They comment on the excellent progress their children make and their confidence and independence,” it said.

“Parents of children who speak English as a second language and those whose children have special educational needs, value how the staff give them detailed information about how they can support and meet their child’s specific needs.”