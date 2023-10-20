Councillors have outlined strong objections to a plan for a four-storey hotel in the historic heart of Newmarket.

Members of the town council’s development and planning committee meeting on Monday said they objected in the strongest possible terms to the proposal submitted by Turkish businessman Mirhat Kaya’s FYK Trade Ltd.

He wants to build the 20-room hotel on the site of the former Goldings Garage in Park Lane which would be demolished.

Former Goldings garage premises, in Park Lane, Newmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

Deputy mayor, Cllr John Harvey, said: “Where do you start. This obscures views, is opposite a historic church and has no parking. It could become a four-storey air bnb or an HMO (house in multiple occupation. and we should object very strongly.”

Members heard that the plan was also at odds with the town’s Neighbourhood Plan, which now had to be taken into consideration by planners, and agreed it would affect the visual amenity of the area, in particular the view down historic Palace Street. The site was also next to the house once occupied by Tregonwell Frampton, the first recognised racehorse trainer, who looked after King Charles II’s horses, and who is known as the Father of the Turf.

Mr Kaya was also behind the plan to turn the former All Square Flooring shop in Old Station Road, and a neighbouring property, into 11 flats. Members were told this plan had now been abandoned, but said they were concerned about what would now happen to the building where work had been started before planning permission was granted.

They agreed to raise the issue with the district planning authority.