An obstruction on the Newmarket Bypass is causing traffic chaos.

Drivers on the A14 eastbound, between junction 36 and junction 37, should expect delays after part of the road has become blocked.

Tailbacks of around two miles are starting to build because of the obstruction, with the traffic jam also affecting the A11.

A spokesman from Cambridgeshire County Council's highways service has advised those travelling on the road to allow extra time for their journey

Parts of the Newmarket Bypass will be closed over two weeks next month as builders resurface the road.

The A14 from between junction 36 at Nine Mile Hill and junction 37 in Exning will be shut to late night traffic between October 5 and 7, and between junction 37 and 35 from October 8 to October 15 .

Staff from Highways England will be working on the bypass between 9pm and 4am each day, with diversions in place.

