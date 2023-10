More news, no ads

An obstruction was reported on the A14 earlier this morning.

At 7.10am, the AA had reports of an obstruction on the A14 near junction 39 / B1506 at Kentford.

Sensors were not indicating a direction.

Picture: Google

It said police were on their way to investigate.

Suffolk Police had not details of the incident.